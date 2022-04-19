UrduPoint.com

Boxer Amir Khan Robbed At Gunpoint

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 19, 2022 | 02:18 PM

Boxer Amir Khan robbed at gunpoint

Former British boxing world champion of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on late Monday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Former British boxing world champion of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on late Monday.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter saying he and his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, were safe after an incident in which he was confronted by two men in Leyton. He said his watch was stolen in the incident.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed at my face. The main thing is we're both safe."The former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion last appeared in a bout against fellow Briton Kell Brook in February. He lost the fight via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester.

That was his sixth defeat in a pro-career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.

Related Topics

World Twitter Road Wife London East London Manchester February Boxing

Recent Stories

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza H ..

Czech Model’s smuggling case: SC barred Tereza Hluskova from flying abroad

14 minutes ago
 China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance ..

China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

10 seconds ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

12 seconds ago
 PM urges int'l community to condemn Islamophobic i ..

PM urges int'l community to condemn Islamophobic incidents

13 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson to face MPs' fury over 'Partygate'

UK's Johnson to face MPs' fury over 'Partygate'

15 seconds ago
 LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.