Boxer Errol Spence faces drunken driving charge after crash

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 08:00 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Errol Spence faces a driving while intoxicated charge after his frightening crash last week, Dallas media reported Wednesday.

Spence was thrown from his Ferrari when he lost control of the vehicle at high speed shortly before 3:00 am last Thursday.

The car crossed the center divider and flipped several times. He was treated in hospital for facial lacerations, his management team said last week, adding that he was expected to make a full recovery.

The 29-year-old, who lives in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto, has been charged with misdemeanor DWI, the Dallas Morning news reported.

Police said that because the crash involved just one vehicle, they will not release the speed of the Ferrari at the time of the accident.

Spence, a southpaw, unified the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation titles last month with a split-decision victory over fellow American Shawn Porter in Los Angeles, improving to 26-0 with 21 knockouts.

He was a welterweight quarter-finalist at the 2012 London Olympics before making his professional debut in 2012 and won his first world title, the IBF crown, by knocking out Britain's Kell Brook in England in 2017.

