Boxer Hamid Khan Swati Gears Up For World Championship With Intensive Training In UK

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a remarkable development, Hamid Khan Swati, a renowned professional boxer hailing from Mansehra on Friday is currently undergoing rigorous training in the United Kingdom and will participate in the World Super Lightweight Championship, scheduled to be held in the UK later this year.

According to details, Hamid Khan Swati is the son of the Transport Officer at Hazara University and a student at Government Post Graduate College Mansehra. His journey to the UK aims to prepare him for the upcoming International Boxing Championship.

Having secured numerous victories across various weight categories in boxing within the Hazara Division, Hamid Khan Swati has earned significant recognition at the national level.

His dedication and skill in the sport have not gone unnoticed.

It is pertinent to mention that Haneef Gohar, a well-known businessman also recognized for his philanthropy, has extended complete financial support to Hamid Khan Swati for his training endeavors in Britain. Under Gohar's supervision and guidance, Hamid Khan Swati is currently based in the UK, focusing intensively on improving his boxing skills in preparation for the championship.

The collaboration between Haneef Gohar and Hamid Khan Swati underscores the importance of support and mentorship in nurturing talent and achieving sporting excellence on the international stage.

