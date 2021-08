TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) Boxer Imam Khataev won bronze in the men's boxing light heavyweight category at the Olympics on Sunday, bringing Russia its 38th medal at the Tokyo Games.

Khataev lost to UK's Ben Whittaker 1:4 in the men's 75-81kg semi-final.

Russia now has 11 golds, 15 silvers and 12 bronze medals at the Olympics.