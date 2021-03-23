UrduPoint.com
Boxer Wasim Reveals “fixing” Offer From A Neighboring Country

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:48 PM

The boxer claims he is being offered again when he is all set for upcoming “Fight for World Title”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2021) Boxer Mohammad Wasim has revealed that he was offered “fixing” against losing World Title in 2017.
In a statement, the boxer he was offered £100,000 for losing World Title in Boxing but he declined.


“I love my country and I simply refused this offer of £ 100,000,” said Mohammad Wasim.


He said: “The punch I hit inside the rink will make on the face of the fixer and will break it,”.

He also revealed that this offer was made to him from a “neighboring country”.
Wasim said another offer now again was being made to him when he was ready for upcoming World Title fight.
He said he always played for the beloved country and would not accept any bribery or offer for the sake of Pakistan.

