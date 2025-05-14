Open Menu

Boxing Champion Shaheer Afridi Honored By Karachi Police Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 14, 2025 | 11:07 PM

Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief

International boxing star and Sindh Police’s pride, Shaheer Afridi, was warmly welcomed by Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, during a special meeting held at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) International boxing star and Sindh Police’s pride, Shaheer Afridi, was warmly welcomed by Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, during a special meeting held at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday.

Shaheer Afridi, who recently defeated Indian boxer Tarjot Singh in a major bout held in Bangkok on May 3, was celebrated for his impressive victory, which resonated strongly with national sentiments amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

The Karachi Police Chief praised Shaheer Afridi's performance, saying his triumph not only brought sporting glory to Pakistan but also symbolized national pride. Karachi Police expressed full support for the young athlete and extended best wishes for his continued success in the boxing world.

To honor his achievement, Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho presented Shaheer Afridi with a traditional Ajrak and a bouquet.

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

1 minute ago
 PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

23 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

23 minutes ago
 Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grass ..

Message of Paigham-e-Pakistan to be taken to grassroots level in all districts: ..

9 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

23 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II devel ..

CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

23 minutes ago
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy in ..

CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives

24 minutes ago
 Nation stands united with armed forces

Nation stands united with armed forces

40 seconds ago
 SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 20 ..

SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 2021

41 seconds ago
 PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defe ..

PM says Pakistan desires peace in S. Asia; to defend its sovereignty at all cost ..

9 minutes ago
 Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi ..

Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief

43 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sig ..

Rawalpindi Police, Mega Pharmacy & Shaheen Lab sign MoU for discounted medicines ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports