Boxing champion Shaheer Afridi honored by Karachi Police Chief

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) International boxing star and Sindh Police’s pride, Shaheer Afridi, was warmly welcomed by Additional IGP Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, during a special meeting held at the Karachi Police Office on Wednesday.

Shaheer Afridi, who recently defeated Indian boxer Tarjot Singh in a major bout held in Bangkok on May 3, was celebrated for his impressive victory, which resonated strongly with national sentiments amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

The Karachi Police Chief praised Shaheer Afridi's performance, saying his triumph not only brought sporting glory to Pakistan but also symbolized national pride. Karachi Police expressed full support for the young athlete and extended best wishes for his continued success in the boxing world.

To honor his achievement, Additional IGP Javed Alam Odho presented Shaheer Afridi with a traditional Ajrak and a bouquet.