UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boxing Coach Arrested Over Charges Of Raping 14-year Old Girl In Mubai

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 01:36 PM

Boxing Coach arrested over charges of raping 14-year old girl in Mubai

Police say that incident took place on Sunday when the suspect forced her student, took her to a club and threatened her that she would lose her boxing career if she told anyone about his attack.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) A boxing coach was arrested over charges of raping his minor student in a club eastern area of Mulund, police said on Friday.

Police said that the incident took place on Sunday when a the suspect took the girl to a club and threatened her to destroy her career if she refused to sleep with him and told anyone about attack.

The victim told her family three days after the incident which shocked her parents. The family lodged complaint with the police station. Police registered FIR against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provision of the protection of children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), said the official.

NDTV also reported the incident and that the police arrested the suspect but the Names of the victim and the accused.

It may be mentioned here that incidents of raping women and girls are frequent in India, and despite huge hue and cry, nothiing has been done for the security and safety of the women and girls by the incumbent Modi government. In Indian Occupied Kashmir, daily a Kashmiri woman is subjected to rape by Indian army but nobody bothers to take any action.

Related Topics

India Attack Occupied Kashmir Army Police Police Station Threatened Student Hue May Women Sunday FIR Family From Government Coach Boxing

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 9,794 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 H ..

20 minutes ago

Glowing tributes paid to two Martyred youth in IIO ..

25 minutes ago

First Glimpse Inside Ethiopia's Tigray Shows Sever ..

25 minutes ago

PACE Chief Daems Will Visit Moscow March 15-16 for ..

25 minutes ago

Britain's EU exports dive 41% in January after Bre ..

26 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.