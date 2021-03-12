Boxing Coach arrested over charges of raping 14-year old girl in Mubai

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) A boxing coach was arrested over charges of raping his minor student in a club eastern area of Mulund, police said on Friday.

The victim told her family three days after the incident which shocked her parents. The family lodged complaint with the police station. Police registered FIR against the suspect under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant provision of the protection of children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), said the official.

NDTV also reported the incident and that the police arrested the suspect but the Names of the victim and the accused.

It may be mentioned here that incidents of raping women and girls are frequent in India, and despite huge hue and cry, nothiing has been done for the security and safety of the women and girls by the incumbent Modi government. In Indian Occupied Kashmir, daily a Kashmiri woman is subjected to rape by Indian army but nobody bothers to take any action.