UrduPoint.com

Boxing Competition Concluded At Miandam Cultural And Sports Festival

Muhammad Rameez Published March 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Boxing competition concluded at Miandam Cultural and Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The three-day 'Miandam Cultural and sports Festival' is in full swing at Miandam, a tourist destination of Swat wherein boxing competitions concluded here on Saturday.

On the second day of the festival, cycling, hiking, gymnastics and boxing competitions were held in which a large number of athletes participated.

In boxing competitions, Khan Boxing Club came first with 70 points while Universal Club came second with 55 points. In gymnastics, Swat Green won first, Swat Tigers second and Swat Red third.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan was the special guest on the occasion along with District Youth Officer Farhad Ali and other personalities in the history of Swat. For the first time, a festival of colorful cultural games was organized in Miandam Valley in which a large number of local people including women, children and athletes participated.

Food and cultural stalls were also set up in the festival.

An exhibition of herbs and woodwork is being held. Famous and young poets and writers from Swat and other districts presented poetry at the festival and received tributes from the participants.

Literary book commentary and launch was also a part of the festival in which the historical significance of Swat district was highlighted. In the boxing competitions in which players from different clubs of Swat participated, in which the players of Khan Club got the first position by showing the best performance. According to the results, Barkat defeated Noman and won the gold medal. In other matches, Azam defeated Waheedullah, Rozi Khan defeated Habib, Ehtesham defeated Asim. Hasnain defeated Muzammil while Muhammad Issa defeated Abbas to win the gold medal in junior category. Shehab-Kawazhar claimed victory against Hamza. The closing ceremony of the festival will be held on Sunday.

Related Topics

Sports Swat Cycling Young Women Sunday Gold From Best Boxing

Recent Stories

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, ot ..

Attack on Sindh House: SC issues notice to PTI, others for Monday

9 minutes ago
 PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

PTI issues show cause notice to dissidents

48 minutes ago
 Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face pictur ..

Social media reacts as Jemima Khan’s face picture with bruises goes viral

1 hour ago
 OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

OIC official anthem, Hum Mustafavi Hain, launched

2 hours ago
 SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affo ..

SBP, banks hold mela to promote financing for affordable housing

2 hours ago
 Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead o ..

Govt speeds up efforts to woo Tareen group ahead of No-Trust-Motion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>