Boxing competition concluded at Miandam Cultural and Sports Festival

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The three-day 'Miandam Cultural and sports Festival' is in full swing at Miandam, a tourist destination of Swat wherein boxing competitions concluded here on Saturday.

On the second day of the festival, cycling, hiking, gymnastics and boxing competitions were held in which a large number of athletes participated.

In boxing competitions, Khan Boxing Club came first with 70 points while Universal Club came second with 55 points. In gymnastics, Swat Green won first, Swat Tigers second and Swat Red third.

Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan was the special guest on the occasion along with District Youth Officer Farhad Ali and other personalities in the history of Swat. For the first time, a festival of colorful cultural games was organized in Miandam Valley in which a large number of local people including women, children and athletes participated.

Food and cultural stalls were also set up in the festival.

An exhibition of herbs and woodwork is being held. Famous and young poets and writers from Swat and other districts presented poetry at the festival and received tributes from the participants.

Literary book commentary and launch was also a part of the festival in which the historical significance of Swat district was highlighted. In the boxing competitions in which players from different clubs of Swat participated, in which the players of Khan Club got the first position by showing the best performance. According to the results, Barkat defeated Noman and won the gold medal. In other matches, Azam defeated Waheedullah, Rozi Khan defeated Habib, Ehtesham defeated Asim. Hasnain defeated Muzammil while Muhammad Issa defeated Abbas to win the gold medal in junior category. Shehab-Kawazhar claimed victory against Hamza. The closing ceremony of the festival will be held on Sunday.