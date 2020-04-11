UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boxing Could Take Years To Recover From Virus Mayhem: Frampton

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Boxing could take years to recover from virus mayhem: Frampton

Former world champion Carl Frampton fears boxing could take "months or possibly years" to recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Former world champion Carl Frampton fears boxing could take "months or possibly years" to recover from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Frampton believes once boxing returns sports fans will be cautious about spending money due to the financial impact of the pandemic.

The Northern Irish fighter also expects people to be slow to return to stadiums in case there is still a risk of catching the virus.

Frampton, a former super-bantamweight and featherweight world champion, is also concerned fellow boxers in the lower levels will be forced out if prize money drops.

"It might take a long time to recover. I'm talking months and possibly years away from getting it back to what it once was," Frampton told BBC Radio Five Live on Saturday.

"In my position most of the money and the purse I received comes from tv, but there are guys fighting on non-televised shows that need bums on seats and need to sell tickets to make a living.

"If people are apprehensive about large gatherings and these guys aren't going to be able to sell their tickets, or if people can't afford to buy them because they've lost their job or for other reasons.

"I think it's going to change a lot once we come out the other side of this." Frampton, 33, echoed a suggestion from Tyson Fury's promoter Bob Arum about the likely need to reduce the cost of tickets to encourage fight fans to return.

"I'm glad that a promoter has said that. The UK ticket prices are astronomical compared to America. It's definitely something that needs to be thought about," Frampton said.

"If you suddenly put a fight on once this is all over how are people going to afford it if the pricing isn't reasonable?"Frampton was preparing for a planned world title bout against WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring slated for mid-June, but there is no new date for the clash.

Related Topics

UK World Sports Job Buy Ireland Money TV All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Boxing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Firdous Ashiq Awan makes fun of poor mother

26 seconds ago

Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Gnowbe t ..

36 minutes ago

Power Sector bears another crisis of Rs100b follow ..

53 minutes ago

France traffic deaths down 40% during virus confin ..

2 minutes ago

Buchenwald concentration camp marks 75th anniversa ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Zafar ul Haq condoles demise of Raja Ashfaq S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.