Boxing Day Test: Pakistan Stand Firm In Response To Australia's 318 Runs

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 01:56 PM

MELBOURNE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) In the ongoing Boxing Day Test, Pakistan demonstrated resilience, posting a total of 194 runs for the loss of six wickets on the second day in reply to Australia's formidable score of 318 runs.

The initial phases of Pakistan's innings saw opener Imam-ul-Haq departing after contributing 10 runs, while a notable partnership between Abdullah Shafique (62 runs) and Captain Shaan Masood (54 runs) added a valuable 90 runs for the second wicket. However, their efforts were curtailed as both batsmen were eventually dismissed.

Pakistan's cricket maestro, Babar Azam, faced another setback, securing just a single run. Middle-order batters Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha managed 9 and 5 runs, respectively.

Australia's bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins with 3 wickets, Nathan Lyon with 2, and Josh Hazlewood with 1, kept the pressure on the Pakistani lineup.

On the preceding day, Australia, having won the toss, had set the stage with an opening partnership of 90 runs.

However, the wicket of David Warner (38 runs) marked a turning point. Despite contributions from Osman Khawaja (42 runs), the Australian innings stumbled, adding only 131 runs before concluding.

Pakistan's fast bowlers showcased their prowess in the first session, with Amir Jamal taking 3 wickets, and Shaheen Afridi, Mir Hamza, and Hasan Ali each securing 2 wickets.

Salman Ali Agha contributed with 1 wicket, leaving Australia with a lead but also diminishing their batting prowess.

