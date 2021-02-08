Boxing federation condoles death of its former president

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, president, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), and the entire boxing family of the country is deeply grieved on the sad demise of Eng Zafar Zubari, ex-president Pakistan Boxing Federation.

They expressed their profound grief to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Kareem for the boon of the departed soul.

May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, said President,PBF here on Monday.

"He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Boxing sport in Pakistan", said Khalid Mahmood.