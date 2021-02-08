UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boxing Federation Condoles Death Of Its Former President

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Boxing federation condoles death of its former president

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, president, Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF), and the entire boxing family of the country is deeply grieved on the sad demise of Eng Zafar Zubari, ex-president Pakistan Boxing Federation.

They expressed their profound grief to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Kareem for the boon of the departed soul.

May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, said President,PBF here on Monday.

"He will always be remembered for his outstanding contribution to Boxing sport in Pakistan", said Khalid Mahmood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Family Boxing Sad

Recent Stories

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

6 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

9 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

11 minutes ago

Ominous Djokovic crushes Chardy in Australian Open ..

11 minutes ago

Dutch snow keeps some Covid sites, schools closed

12 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Spanish Foreign Minis ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.