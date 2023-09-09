Open Menu

Boxing Floodlight Championship Starts At UAF

Muhammad Rameez Published September 09, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

The first Inter Club National Junior Girls & Boys Boxing Floodlight Championship has commenced at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The first Inter Club National Junior Girls & Boys Boxing Floodlight Championship has commenced at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Saturday.

Secretary General Pakistan Boxing Federation Colonel (Retired) Muhammad Nasir Ejaz inaugurated the championship in which girls and boys teams of Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan would participate.

On first day, 18 contests were arranged between 36 boxers and teams of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan defeated their rivals.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Nasir Boxing University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Lalika's funeral prayer offered

Lalika's funeral prayer offered

13 minutes ago
 Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

Japan's GDP growth in Q2 revised down to 4.8 pct

16 minutes ago
 PHP awareness campaign continues

PHP awareness campaign continues

13 minutes ago
 RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

RPO visits Rescue 15 Center Liaquat Bagh

13 minutes ago
 Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino Moto ..

Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino MotoGP sprint

13 minutes ago
 Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education h ..

Qatar Ministry of Education and Higher Education hosts Huawei Seeds for Future p ..

16 minutes ago
Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino Moto ..

Martin caps perfect day by winning San Marino MotoGP sprint

46 minutes ago
 G20 summit: Five key takeaways

G20 summit: Five key takeaways

50 minutes ago
 UK police arrest escaped 'terror' suspect in Londo ..

UK police arrest escaped 'terror' suspect in London

46 minutes ago
 DC chairs introductory meeting

DC chairs introductory meeting

46 minutes ago
 Rescue teams comb for survivors as Morocco quake k ..

Rescue teams comb for survivors as Morocco quake kills over 1,000

46 minutes ago
 LUMHS to conduct entry test for admissions to MBBS ..

LUMHS to conduct entry test for admissions to MBBS, BDS on Sep 10

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports