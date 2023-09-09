Boxing Floodlight Championship starts at UAF

The first Inter Club National Junior Girls & Boys Boxing Floodlight Championship has commenced at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :The first Inter Club National Junior Girls & Boys Boxing Floodlight Championship has commenced at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Saturday.

Secretary General Pakistan Boxing Federation Colonel (Retired) Muhammad Nasir Ejaz inaugurated the championship in which girls and boys teams of Punjab, Sindh, Kashmir, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan would participate.

On first day, 18 contests were arranged between 36 boxers and teams of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan defeated their rivals.