Boxing League Pakistan to be held on PSL pattern: Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL)

Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) said on Monday that Boxing League Pakistan (BLP) would be held on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the T20 cricket league

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Professional Boxing League (PPBL) said on Monday that Boxing League Pakistan (BLP) would be held on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL), the T20 cricket league.

"Like T20 cricket league, the BLP will be a single entity. It will have seven to eight franchises with each of them owned and controlled by prospective highest bidders during an open bidding in a very transparent and disciplined manner," PPBL president Syed Nauman Shah said in a statement.

He said that several investors were taking keen interest in the league and soon a big announcement would be made in that regard.

Meanwhile, Nauman Shah along with Vice President PPBL, Air Marshal (r) Ateeb Saddique and Director PPBL Habib Ur Rehman called on Chairman designate board of Directors of PPBL former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General (r) Ehsan Ul Haq and informed him about the launching ceremony of BLP. The PPBL had earlier announced to hold the ceremony in Lahore on January 25 in collaboration with Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) but rescheduled it for February 1 due to the second T20 fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh on the same date.

According to PPBL Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar would be the chief guest at the ceremony.