UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boxing Likely To Return To Action In Pakistan By Year End

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:58 PM

Boxing likely to return to action in Pakistan by year end

Boxing in Pakistan is likely to return to action as the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is planning to stage two back-to-back national championships by the end of the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Boxing in Pakistan is likely to return to action as the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) is planning to stage two back-to-back national championships by the end of the ongoing year.

"We are figuring out our best path back to action. If the COVID-19 situation improves we'll hold National Youth Championship in November and then we'll hold the 38th National Boxing Championship in December," PBF Secretary Col (retd) Nasir Tung told APP.

He said the Youth Championship would be held either in Peshawar or Quetta, while the 38th edition of the National Championship would take place in Lahore. "The situation is getting better in the world and sports activities are resuming. We are monitoring the situation as we want to resume our activities." Nasir said holding of domestic events was imperative as it would help the federation identify talent for the World Boxing Championships, taking place in March-April next year.

"The World Championships will also serve as Olympic qualifiers, so it'll be our effort to field our best lot in that event.

"We've some highly talented pugilists, who, we believe, have the ability to make podium finish and claim spots in the world's prestigious sports event [Olympics]," Nasir added.

He said Pakistan's boxers featured in the Asian Championship without any practice as the camp was not held. 'Even then they did well. And, now as most of the boxers from Asia have already qualified for the Olympics, there is every possibility for our pugilists to qualify for the event on continental quota." According to Nasir, the PBF would soon send a schedule for the camps to the Pakistan Sports board (PSB). He asked the government to support the federation in its efforts to uplift the standard of boxing in the country. "I think we should be backed as boxing is one of the leading sports of the country where since 1948 it has claimed around 223 medals.

"Our boxers won medals at Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and South Asian Games. Our boxers have won medals in almost every format at the events," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Peshawar World Quetta Sports Nasir November December Olympics Event From Government Best Asia Boxing

Recent Stories

Pakistan can’t progress with existing NAB laws, ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

46 minutes ago

Minister condoles death of Pir Golara Sharif

3 minutes ago

AWM gears up cleanliness arrangements for Eidul Az ..

3 minutes ago

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

1 hour ago

Lok Virsa to remain closed from July 30 to Aug to ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.