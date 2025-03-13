Boxing: "Monster" Inoue To Fight Cardenas In Las Vegas In May
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Japanese boxing superstar Naoya Inoue will fight in Las Vegas for the first time in four years when he defends his undisputed super bantamweight world championship against American Ramon Cardenas on May 4, promoter Top Rank said Wednesday.
The Japanese champion, nicknamed "Monster," has a 29-0 career record with 26 knockouts, while Cardenas, ranked second by the WBA, is 26-1 with 14 KOs.
The bout at the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena will be Inoue's first in the United States since June 2021, when he beat Michael Dasmarinas of the Philippines.
"I am thankful to the fans in America who have followed my career," Inoue, 31, said in a statement from Top Rank. "Cardenas is a tough opponent who I respect for accepting the fight without hesitation."
Texas native Cardenas, 29, said the bout was the "opportunity of a lifetime."
"I've always aspired to fight for a world title, but to get a chance to fight for all the belts is a dream come true," he said.
Boxing: "Monster" Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas in May
