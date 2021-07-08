Boxing Tournament will be held on July 14: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The 8th All Sindh-Balochistan Shaheed Zahir Shah Senior and Youth Boxing Tournament would be played at Ayub Stadium Quetta on July 14.

According to the Sindh Boxing Association President, Asghar Baloch all preparations for the tournament were in full swing and boxers from Sindh and Balochistan would participate in the event.

Prizes will be distributed among the winners at the end of the tournament, he said.