Boycott Of Beijing Olympics By US Doomed To Failure, As Boycott Of Sochi Games -Ambassador

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 30, 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics by the United States is doomed to failure, as the boycott of the Games in Sochi, while China and Russia are ready to resist the politicization of sports, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, the US authorities said they would not send an official delegation to Beijing for the Winter Olympics. As explained by the US side, the reason was the violation of human rights in China. These accusations have been repeatedly denied by Beijing.

The diplomatic boycott does not apply to the participation of American athletes. The administration vowed to support them from home. The US decision was supported by the UK, Australia and Canada.

"The US boycott of the Sochi Winter Olympics failed, and this political maneuver of refusing to send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics is doomed to failure. All those who oppose the true spirit of democracy and unity of all mankind will eventually reap the bitter fruit," Zhang said.

