Boys' athletics events concludes at Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship

The boys' athletics events were organised on the second day of Lahore District Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023, here at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The boys' athletics events were organised on the second day of Lahore District Inter-Collegiate sports Championship 2023, here at the Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Scores of male players from dozens of colleges of Lahore district took part in three-day Inter-Collegiate Sports Championship 2023, being held under the auspices of Sports board Punjab and Higher education Department Punjab.

The competitions of 100m and 200m, 1,500 race, 4x100 relay, 5,000m, Javelin Throw, Triple Jump, Discus Throw, Shot Put, 400m and 800m, 4x400m, 3000m and Long Jump were conducted on the second day.

The athletes of Govt Islamia Graduate College, Civil Lines, Lahore dominated the day's proceedings and emerged winner in nine events. Govt Islamia Graduate College, Civil Lines, Lahore won the titles of 100m, 200m, 1,500 race, 4x100 relay, 5,000m, Javelin Throw, Triple Jump, Discus Throw and Shot Put.

The titles of 400m and 800m were won by Govt Graduate College, Gulberg, Lahore. Govt Dyal Singh Graduate College, Lahore emerged winners in 4x400m, Govt Graduate College, Sabzazar, Lahore in 3000m while the title of Long Jump went to Govt. Graduate College, Township Lahore.