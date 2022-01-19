UrduPoint.com

Boys Enjoy Playing Cricket Amid Heavy Snowfall In IIOJ&K

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Boys enjoy playing cricket amid heavy snowfall in IIOJ&K

Popular Pakistani singer and TV star Fakhar-e-Alam has shared the video clip of Kashmiri boys playing cricket in a ground covered by heavy snow.

SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) Caged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the boys are seen playing cricket amid heavy snowfall.

Taking to Twitter, popular tv singer Fakhar-e-Alam shared the video clip of the Kashmiri boys playing cricket in a ground covered by heavy snow.

The boys were looking much excited and were enjoying cricket which shows how much crazy they are about it. Running and playing cricket in such a weather seem quite difficult for all those who not live in hilly areas like the occupied valley.

Fakhar-e-Alam also expressed desire to play cricket in the snow with the same group, terming it so much fun for him.

He wrote, "I wanna play cricket here with these guys….this looks so much fun," Alam wrote.

But the singer did not mention the location that could show exactly what place it was. Some say it is the occupied valley and others believe that it is some other place.

A local private TV also reported it.

It may be mentioned here that Modi government turned life of Kashmiri people into a hell in the occupied valley as army was killing and abducting the citizens and was involved in raping the Kashmiri women. The Modi government stripped off the special status of the valley under seize.

Related Topics

India Cricket Weather Army Snow Twitter Jammu Same May Women TV All Government

Recent Stories

UVAS holds workshop on ‘Whole Genome Variant Cal ..

45 minutes ago
 Three Wasa officials suspended over negligence

Three Wasa officials suspended over negligence

11 minutes ago
 Germany's Inflation Rate Climbs to Highest Level S ..

Germany's Inflation Rate Climbs to Highest Level Since June 1992 - Statistical O ..

11 minutes ago
 Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced p ..

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

11 minutes ago
 Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman ..

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint

11 minutes ago
 Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in N ..

Macao's restaurant, retail businesses improve in November 2021

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.