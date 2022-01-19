Boys enjoy playing cricket amid heavy snowfall in IIOJ&K

(@Abdulla99267510)

Popular Pakistani singer and TV star Fakhar-e-Alam has shared the video clip of Kashmiri boys playing cricket in a ground covered by heavy snow.

SRI NAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2022) Caged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the boys are seen playing cricket amid heavy snowfall.

Taking to Twitter, popular tv singer Fakhar-e-Alam shared the video clip of the Kashmiri boys playing cricket in a ground covered by heavy snow.

The boys were looking much excited and were enjoying cricket which shows how much crazy they are about it. Running and playing cricket in such a weather seem quite difficult for all those who not live in hilly areas like the occupied valley.

Fakhar-e-Alam also expressed desire to play cricket in the snow with the same group, terming it so much fun for him.

He wrote, "I wanna play cricket here with these guys….this looks so much fun," Alam wrote.

But the singer did not mention the location that could show exactly what place it was. Some say it is the occupied valley and others believe that it is some other place.

A local private TV also reported it.

It may be mentioned here that Modi government turned life of Kashmiri people into a hell in the occupied valley as army was killing and abducting the citizens and was involved in raping the Kashmiri women. The Modi government stripped off the special status of the valley under seize.