Boys, Girls Participate In Archery Contest At Vehari Sports Week

BUREWALA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Boys and girls from different educational institutions participated in archery competition in Vehari on Wednesday as part of sports Calendar week being organized by district sports department.

Assistant commissioner Vehari Chaudhry Jafar Gujjar, district sports officer Malik Ghulam Murtaza, tahsil sports officer Musarrat Shaheen besides civil society activists witnessed the contest.

Members of Punjab archery team also provided training to the young participants.

The AC Vehari distributed prizes among the winners of archery and Karate competitions. He heaped praise on the talent and skills of boys and girls and said that proper opportunities could make them perform at international level to bring fame to the country.

Sports officer Malik Ghulam Murtaza said that the process of holding sports week would continue till Feb 2022 as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

