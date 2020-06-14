UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brad Hogg Terms Babar A 'Magic Man'

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:20 PM

Brad Hogg terms Babar a 'Magic Man'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Australia left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg has included Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam in his current ODI XI and termed the Lahore-born cricketer a 'Magic Man'.

Hogg placed Babar at number four in the batting lineup, as there was no standout performer at that position last year.

"I couldn't find a genuine number four to place in this position from the year. So I decided to go with another number three. He wears green and I call him the magic man, it is Babar Azam," Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Hogg also selected four Indian cricketers, apart from Indian Skipper Virat Kohli, in his XI. They include opener Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammad Shami.

He said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Australia opener Aaron Finch were unlucky to miss out from the team.

"The two unlucky batsmen are Aaron Finch, who had a wonderful year in 2019, but his conversion rate wasn't as good as everyone else in that top four. And the other one was Kane Williamson, nearly got in front of Virat Kohli, because he had a better average, but it was only a lower strike rate that kept him out of the side," he said.

Brad Hogg's current best ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Australia Man Jos David Mitchell Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Babar Azam Yuzvendra Chahal 2019 YouTube From Best Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

9 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Educat ..

39 minutes ago

DHA collects over 20,000 units of blood in record ..

39 minutes ago

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

2 hours ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.