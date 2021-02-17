UrduPoint.com
Brady Beats Fellow American Pegula To Make Australian Open Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 09:40 AM

Brady beats fellow American Pegula to make Australian Open semis

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Big-serving Jennifer Brady staged a comeback three-set victory over fellow American Jessica Pegula Thursday to book an Australian Open semi-final with Karolina Muchova.

The 22nd seed cast friendship aside and finished strongly with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win on Rod Laver Arena and will now face Czech 25th seed Muchova, who earlier stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty.

