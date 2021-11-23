UrduPoint.com

Brady Halts Tampa Losing Streak As Giants Stumble

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 11:50 AM

Brady halts Tampa losing streak as Giants stumble

Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns and 307 yards as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers halted their two-game losing streak with a 30-10 defeat of the New York Giants on Monday

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Tom Brady threw for two touchdowns and 307 yards as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers halted their two-game losing streak with a 30-10 defeat of the New York Giants on Monday.

The reigning Super Bowl champions had been left reeling after back-to-back defeats to Washington and New Orleans in recent weeks, but got back to winning ways with a comfortable home win at Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs' task was made easier after an erratic display from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who tossed for just 167 yards and gave up two interceptions.

Jones was also sacked twice as the Giants fell to 3-7 to remain rooted to the foot of the NFC East.

"Losing two straight really sucks in the NFL, just glad it's not three straight," said Brady, who was buoyed by the return of favorite receiving target Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski had not played since injuring his ribs in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in week three.

"He's amazing in every way -- as a player, team-mate, leader, friend. love being out there with him and he really sets the tone for that group. He had a great night." "We executed a little bit better, but still left a few scores out there I thought.

But overall it's a good win for our team," said Brady, who admitted he had been bothered by the Bucs' losing streak over the past month.

"A lot of bad nights sleep. But that's part of just playing football -- every year has its different challenges and you've seen this year a lot of crazy things happen.

"An old coach of mine used to say 'It's not who you play, it's how you play when you play them'. We've played some good teams that are playing well, and we've got another tough one coming up on Sunday." Brady had tossed the first of his two touchdowns in the opening quarter, finding Chris Godwin who jinked over to cap an eight-play, 73-yard drive.

Giants kicker Graham Gano and Bucs counterpart Ryan Succop traded field goals to make it 10-3 Tampa early in the second quarter, but a freak interception then gifted New York great field position to set up a touchdown pass from Jones to Andrew Thomas.

That made it 10-10, but the Bucs responded swiftly with Ronald Jones rushing over to restore Tampa Bay's lead just before half-time.

Mike Evans gathered a touchdown pass from Brady to make it 24-10 midway through the third quarter before two more Succop field goals completed the Tampa Bay scoring.

Related Topics

Football Washington Los Angeles Lead New Orleans Tampa New York Sunday From Coach Love

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Burkina Faso meets with minister ..

UAE Ambassador to Burkina Faso meets with ministers of foreign affairs, economy ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US need to deepen engagement for peace, ..

Pakistan, US need to deepen engagement for peace, development in Afghanistan: PM

9 minutes ago
 EVM bill to be a milestone towards transparent ele ..

EVM bill to be a milestone towards transparent electoral system: Shibli Faraz

2 minutes ago
 Belgrade Expects Productive Vucic Visit to Moscow, ..

Belgrade Expects Productive Vucic Visit to Moscow, Energy Top of Agenda - Serbia ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate third ordinary s ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to inaugurate third ordinary session of FNC&#039;s 17th legi ..

23 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka, Russia Agreed on Cooperation to Fight A ..

Sri Lanka, Russia Agreed on Cooperation to Fight Against Terrorism

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.