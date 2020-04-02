UrduPoint.com
Brady Moving Into Mansion Owned By Baseball Star Jeter: Report

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:23 PM

Brady moving into mansion owned by baseball star Jeter: report

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, will reportedly be moving into a huge waterfront mansion owned by retired baseball star Derek Jeter

The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that Brady, the 42-year-old NFL icon who departed the New England Patriots last month for the Florida squad, will rent a 30,000-square foot (9,144m) home on Davis Islands, about six miles from the Buccaneers' training facility and seven miles from their home stadium.

Brady and his family will move into a home built by former New York Yankees shortstop Jeter, chief executive of Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins.

It features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room, a billiards room and two boat lifts providing crafts access to Tampa Bay.

Jeter, 45, won five World Series titles with the Yankees. He lived in the mansion during the off-season while playing, completing construction in 2011.

Jeter retired in 2014 after playing his full 20-year MLB career with the Yankees and since 2017 has been a part-owner of the Marlins.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Bucs worth $50 million on March 20.

