UrduPoint.com

Brady Says He Is Still Mulling Over His NFL Future

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 01, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Brady says he is still mulling over his NFL future

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Tom Brady says he will "know when the time is right" but for now he taking his future "day-by-day" and hasn't made up his mind about retiring from the National Football League.

Brady said plans for a quiet weekend at home with the family watching the NFL playoffs was shattered when reports came out Saturday that he would retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl rings.

"I was trying to enjoy a nice weekend," Brady told a US-based SiriusXM podcast 'Let's Go!' "It didn't quite turn out that way because my phone got really busy, but that's just part of being in the situation I'm in." American sports broadcaster ESPN cited unidentified sources saying that Brady would retire. The report did not say when Brady planned to make an announcement.

Brady reiterated on Monday that he is still mulling over his future.

"Sometimes it takes some time to really evaluate how you feel and what you want to do," he said.

"I think when the time's right I'll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week.

"I think for me, it's literally day to day. I'm just trying to do the best I can every day, evaluate things as they come, and I'm trying to make a great decision for me and my family." Asked about the timing of a decision, Brady said: "I don't know. I'll know when the time is right. Like I've always said, I'm very blessed to play as long as I have. As things have gone on in the later parts of my career ... there's a lot of interest in when I'm going to stop playing. I understand that. When I know, I'll know. When I don't know, I don't know. I'm not going to race to some conclusion about that."Brady said he wasn't pleased that his retirement speculation ended up being a distraction from the playoff games on the weekend.

"There were some very important games on the weekend," Brady said. "The focus should be on those great games."

Related Topics

Football Sports Nice Family From Best Race

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

8 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

8 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

8 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

8 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>