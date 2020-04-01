UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brady Will Keep Familiar Number 12 With Buccaneers

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 09:42 PM

Brady will keep familiar number 12 with Buccaneers

Tom Brady will be wearing a new NFL jersey next season after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it will still have the number 12

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Tom Brady will be wearing a new NFL jersey next season after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it will still have the number 12.

The Bucs announced that the record six-time Super Bowl champion who turns 43 in August has accepted the offer to take the number 12 jersey from Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin, who reached his first Pro Bowl all-star game last season, has worn 12 since joining the Buccaneers in 2017 but will switch to 14 next season.

Brady, who made the number 12 famous in 20 seasons with the Patriots, spoke with Godwin shortly after joining the Bucs and Godwin said he wanted to be respectful of Brady's achievements.

"I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself...you've got to kind of lean into that respect," Godwin said last month.

In his three seasons with the Bucs, Godwin has caught 179 passes for 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. Now he figures to be one of the top targets for Brady.

Related Topics

Tampa August 2017 From Top

Recent Stories

PPP hosts APC on coronavirus pandemic

59 seconds ago

Lightning strike leaves 20 dead in Congolese capit ..

1 minute ago

Sarah Foundation to distribute edible relief goods ..

1 minute ago

Three private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients ..

1 minute ago

Virus deaths nearly doubling Milan's normal mortal ..

27 minutes ago

VC Islamia University of Bahawalpur establishes 'Q ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.