Brady will keep familiar number 12 with Buccaneers

Tom Brady will be wearing a new NFL jersey next season after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it will still have the number 12

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Tom Brady will be wearing a new NFL jersey next season after leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it will still have the number 12.

The Bucs announced that the record six-time Super Bowl champion who turns 43 in August has accepted the offer to take the number 12 jersey from Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin.

Godwin, who reached his first Pro Bowl all-star game last season, has worn 12 since joining the Buccaneers in 2017 but will switch to 14 next season.

Brady, who made the number 12 famous in 20 seasons with the Patriots, spoke with Godwin shortly after joining the Bucs and Godwin said he wanted to be respectful of Brady's achievements.

"I think just out of respect for what he's done, what he's accomplished, just kind of the career he's built for himself...you've got to kind of lean into that respect," Godwin said last month.

In his three seasons with the Bucs, Godwin has caught 179 passes for 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns. Now he figures to be one of the top targets for Brady.