Branislav Ivanovic leaves Zenit Saint Petersburg

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Russian champions Zenit Saint Petersburg announced on Wednesday the departure of their captain, Serbian international Branislav Ivanovic, whose contract was due to expire this summer.

"We thank Branislav for his enormous contribution and wish him all the best for the future," Zenit said on its website.

The 36-year-old defender arrived in Saint Petersburg in February 2017 following a nine-year stint with Chelsea.

He played 125 matches and scored 12 goals at Zenit and led the side to their first double in the club's history this season.

Zenit signed Croatian defender Dejan Lovren from Liverpool earlier this week as his replacement.