Brann Reach Last Eight Of Women's Champions League
Muhammad Rameez Published January 26, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Norwegian side Brann became the fourth team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the women's Champions League after their 1-0 win at Slavia Prague on matchday 5 on Thursday.
Brann join Chelsea, Lyon and holders Barcelona thanks to a second half own goal from Slavia goalkeeper Olivie Lukasova.
"It is incredible. I do not think it has sunk in yet," said Brann Cecillie Kvamme.
"We've had quite a journey in the past 12 months and I am just so proud of all the girls for the way we've played in the Champions League.
"We are really excited to qualify for the quarter-finals.
"
Bran are level at the top of Group B with Lyon who play St Polten later on Thursday.
Benfica were denied the chance to secure their place in the last eight by a late goal from Rosengard's Japanese striker Mai Kadowaki which secured a 2-2 draw for the home side and gave them their first point in this year's group stage.
Olivia Schough put the Swedes ahead early on, but goals from Jessica Silva and Marie-Yasmine Alidou appeared to have given Benfica the win they needed to stamp their ticket alongside Barcelona in Group A.
The Portuguese can still qualify on Thursday if the Catalans beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the later game.
