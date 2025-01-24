Brathwaite aims for strong comeback in 2nd test against Pakistan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite is determined to bounce back in the second Test against Pakistan, vowing to level the series.

Speaking a press conference at Multan cricket Stadium, Brathwaite emphasized the need for his team to show resilience and confidence despite the challenges posed by spin-friendly pitches. He said that the team will try to put up a bigger score this time. The pitch in the previous match was very difficult, but the players need to trust themselves and play courageously adding that the aim was to win this match and level the series.

The skipper confirmed that veteran pacer Kemar Roach has been added to the team, bringing experience to their bowling attack. He acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic use of spin-friendly home conditions but maintained optimism.

"Pakistan was capitalizing on their home advantage with these spinning tracks and it works well for them, however, we have prepared for this challenge," he maintained.

Brathwaite praised left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican for his exceptional performance in the first Test and expressed confidence in his ability to shine again. "Warrican bowled brilliantly in the first Test and we expect him to deliver once more. We were also prepared for another spinning track as we have worked on tackling spinners during our practice sessions."

The West Indies will look to adapt and overcome the tough conditions as they aim to turn the series around and leave Pakistan with a hard-fought draw.