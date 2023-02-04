UrduPoint.com

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul Hit Half-centuries For Windies

Muhammad Rameez Published February 04, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored half-centuries before rain ended play early in the first day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ):West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored half-centuries before rain ended play early in the first day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Play will begin at 0930 local time (0730 GMT) on the next four days to compensate for the lost time, although there are concerns of further weather interruptions.

The tourists were 112-0 off 51 overs in the southwestern city of Bulawayo as they sought to extend an unbeaten Test record against the hosts having won seven of the previous 10 and drawn three.

Captain Brathwaite was first to reach 50, thanks to three runs from a drive past mid-off, and also scored two fours in an unbeaten 55 when rain intervened.

Chanderpaul was also on 55 at the Queens Sports Club having scored a second half-century in only a third Test appearance with his eighth four of the match.

Spinners Wellington Masakadza (0-13) and Brandon Mavuta (0-18) were the most successful Zimbabwe bowlers.

Craig Ervine captained Zimbabwe as Sean Williams is injured while star all-rounder Sikandar Raza missed out due to franchise commitments in the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Sports Brandon Bulawayo Zimbabwe United Arab Emirates Sikandar Raza Wellington Masakadza From

Recent Stories

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

28 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

3 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

49 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner ..

Burjeel Holdings, France&#039;s IFEM Endo partner to provide specialised care to ..

58 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boos ..

Azerbaijan wants to sign PTA with Pakistan to boost economic ties: Ambassador

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer tre ..

Sharjah Ruler attends lecture on latest cancer treatment developments

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.