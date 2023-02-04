Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul scored half-centuries before rain ended play early in the first day of the first Test against Zimbabwe on Saturday

Play will begin at 0930 local time (0730 GMT) on the next four days to compensate for the lost time, although there are concerns of further weather interruptions.

The tourists were 112-0 off 51 overs in the southwestern city of Bulawayo as they sought to extend an unbeaten Test record against the hosts having won seven of the previous 10 and drawn three.

Captain Brathwaite was first to reach 50, thanks to three runs from a drive past mid-off, and also scored two fours in an unbeaten 55 when rain intervened.

Chanderpaul was also on 55 at the Queens Sports Club having scored a second half-century in only a third Test appearance with his eighth four of the match.

Spinners Wellington Masakadza (0-13) and Brandon Mavuta (0-18) were the most successful Zimbabwe bowlers.

Craig Ervine captained Zimbabwe as Sean Williams is injured while star all-rounder Sikandar Raza missed out due to franchise commitments in the United Arab Emirates.