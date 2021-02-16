UrduPoint.com
Brathwaite Hails West Indies 'hunger' After Depleted Side Sweeps Bangladesh

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

Brathwaite hails West Indies 'hunger' after depleted side sweeps Bangladesh

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hailed the desire, discipline and depth of talent in West Indies cricket after a depleted squad derided as a B-team blew away Bangladesh 2-0 away from home.

"I never thought it was a second-string team. It just goes to show that we have a good crop of players, even at the Under-19 level," Brathwaite told a virtual press conference before leaving Dhaka late Monday.

Brathwaite led a new-look West Indies in Bangladesh missing several key players, including regular captain Jason Holder who opted not to travel over coronavirus fears.

But they silenced the critics by becoming the first team to whitewash Bangladesh at home in eight years -- including a spectacular victory in the first Test.

Several new players stood out, not least Kyle Mayers whose double-century on his debut in the first game helped the West Indies to the highest-ever run chase in Asia and the fifth-highest in the history of Test cricket.

Nkrumah Bonner was named the best player in his debut series with 231 runs in two matches, while Joshua Da Silva, who had played just one Test before coming to Bangladesh, also made useful contributions.

"Bonner, Mayers and Joshua Da Silva were fantastic in the series," said Brathwaite.

"I am not surprised. Before the series started, I had a chat with Mayers and Bonner. They were hungry. These guys wanted to represent the West Indies, and made their families proud," he added.

Brathwaite said he always knew they would win.

"I was confident before the Test series that we could win, and the same during and after the first Test," he said.

"The key to winning is discipline. We took 17 catches in the Dhaka Test, which is amazing. We bowled to the fields, and from a batting point of view, building partnerships and putting runs on the board. I think we will continue to do well as a team." Coach Phil Simmons hailed the team's work ethic and their readiness to learn from the coaching staff.

"I think the guys were completely open-minded about what we need to do to be good in the series. If you're good in the series, you have a chance of winning it.

"Nobody ever doubted the talent pool in the West Indies. It has always been high. It is just how it is being preserved and developed," he said.

