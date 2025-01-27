Brathwaite Lauds Team’s Grit After Test Win
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite expressed happiness over his team’s efforts after
their 120-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test, which leveled the series 1-1 at the
Multan Cricket Stadium.
Talking to the media, Brathwaite highlighted the challenges his team faced on a difficult pitch
and praised the players for their resilience and smart cricket. He said that the pitches in both
matches were very challenging, especially for batters.
He said that they tried their best to score runs and a competitive total allowed us to win
this match. It was not easy, but our batters showed bravery and that made the difference.
The West Indies captain emphasized the importance of partnerships and relentless bowling in
their victory. “Our focus was on building partnerships and putting Pakistan under pressure with
our bowling. The batters played bravely and the bowlers did the rest by taking all 20 wickets
which was a complete team effort,” he added.
Brathwaite acknowledged the unique challenges posed by the Multan pitch. He said that on this surface, batting averages were very low and it was incredibly tough to play here, but our players were smart as they understood the conditions, adapted well, and executed their plans brilliantly. Praising his bowlers, Brathwaite singled out veteran pacer Kemar Roach, stating “Kemar Roach was a champion bowler and his experience and skill were crucial for the team in this match.”
The West Indies skipper also shared his thoughts on touring Pakistan, saying he and the team enjoyed the experience. “Islamabad was a beautiful place with great views and excellent food, we loved it. We enjoyed the tour overall,” he admitted.
Reflecting on the contrast between playing in Pakistan and Australia, Brathwaite noted how different the conditions were. “The conditions here were very different from Australia, but our players were smart, and they read the conditions well to perform at their best.”
