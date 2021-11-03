UrduPoint.com

Braves Beat Astros To Win World Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:00 AM

Braves beat Astros to win World Series

Los Angeles, Nov 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Max Fried hurled six shutout innings and Jorge Soler smashed a towering home run as the Atlanta Braves captured their first World Series since 1995 with a 7-0 rout of the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Fried bounced back from a couple of subpar performances in his most recent outings to strike out six batters for the Braves, who wrapped up the best-of-seven series four games to two.

Fried got plenty of support from the Braves' batters, who scored most of their runs on Tuesday via the long ball.

Designated hitter Soler blasted a 446-foot three run homer out of the ballpark in the third, Dansby Swanson belted a two-run shot two innings later to give the Braves a commanding 5-0 lead and Freddie Freeman had a solo shot in the seventh to round out the scoring.

While Fried put on a clinic in game six, the Astros couldn't overcome their pitching woes, which included a patchwork of relievers coming on after an early exit by rookie starter Luis Garcia in front of a crowd of 42,060 at Minute Maid Park.

The Braves jumped out to a big lead early for the second straight game. They hit a grand slam in the first inning of game five but couldn't hold onto the lead.

This time there was no letdown as Fried and his two relievers, Tyler Matzek and Will Smith, held the powerful Houston batters in check and the Braves won their second championship since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Related Topics

World Lead Homer Tyler Houston Atlanta Will Smith From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd November 2021

57 minutes ago
 UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on deat ..

UAE rulers send condolences to King Salman on death of Prince Saud bin Abdulrahm ..

8 hours ago
 UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Interc ..

UAE outclass Spain 6-4 in sizzling start to Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Du ..

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tom ..

Abu Dhabi to host World Jiu-Jitsu Championship tomorrow

8 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with t ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Jazan with two explosive drones

9 hours ago
 UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

UAE, Germany review advancing cooperation

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.