Braves blank Astros to seize World Series lead

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Atlanta's Ian Anderson and a host of relief pitchers allowed Houston batters only one hit Friday as the Braves beat the Astros 2-0 to seize the lead of the 117th World Series.

Anderson became the first rookie pitcher with five no-hit innings in a World Series game since 1912 as the Braves grabbed a 2-1 edge in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven championship, which continues in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday.