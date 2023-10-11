Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 October, 2023)

Braves record thumping win in the final to lift the ILT20 Development Tournament Trophy

Asif Khan produced a sensational unbeaten 96 to spearhead the ILT20 Braves to a nine-wicket win in the ILT20 Development Tournament final against ILT20 Blitzers which was played at the ICC Academy Oval 1, Dubai on Tuesday night.

The tournament was aimed at providing a potentially life changing opportunity to the players with 13 spots for UAE players still up for grabs in the DP World ILT20 Season 2. The 13 vacant spots will now be filled through a final selection process, which will take place later this month.

Asif (player of the match) hit nine fours and six sixes in his 47-ball innings, which made lightwork of the 115-run target.

Asif’s incredible innings helped Braves finish the chase in a mere 12.1 overs.

Earlier, the Blitzers were blown away for a meagre 114 in 17.5 overs. Haider Ali bowled a brilliant spell; he took four wickets for 11. Raees Ahmed, Abdul Ghaffar, and Hafiz Almas Ayub took two wickets each.

Asif finished as the highest run-getter in the 18-match tournament, he tallied 383 runs at 76.60 with the help of three half-centuries. He maintained an impressive 148.45 strike rate.

Haider took 15 wickets at 14.07 with his left-arm orthodox spin.