Braves rout Astros in first game of World Series

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Jorge Soler smashed a home run on the first swing of the game and Adam Duvall blasted a two-run homer as the Atlanta Braves rolled over the Houston Astros 6-2 in the opening contest of the World Series on Tuesday.

The Braves, who are in their first World Series since 1999 and haven't won the Fall Classic since 1995, used a blistering start to post five runs in the first three innings and never looked back.