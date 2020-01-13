UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bravo To Return To Windies T20 Side After Three Years

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:11 PM

Bravo to return to Windies T20 side after three years

Windies all rounder Dwayne Bravo on Sunday was recalled by to the T20 side after more than three years since his last appearance as the Caribbean side build up to the defence of their World Twenty20 title

DHAKA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Windies all rounder Dwayne Bravo on Sunday was recalled by to the T20 side after more than three years since his last appearance as the Caribbean side build up to the defence of their World Twenty20 title.The 36-year-old all-rounder, a two-time World T20 winner, was named in a 13-man squad for a three-match series against Ireland later this month.However, the West Indies are thinking long-term with the next World Cup in the game's shortest format taking place in Australia in October and November.Bravo last played for the T20 side against Pakistan in September 2016 before he quit to concentrate on franchise cricket."Dwayne Bravo was recalled with the specific intention of bolstering our 'death' bowling which was identified as an area that really needs improving," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

"His record in this department speaks for itself.

He will also be able to act as a mentor to the other 'death' bowlers and lend his experience wherever needed."Bravo has played 66 T20 internationals for West Indies, taking 52 wickets and scoring 1,142 runs.However, his career has often been controversial.He played the last of his 40 Tests in 2010 and was dumped as ODI skipper in 2014 after leading a walkout during a tour of India over a pay dispute.Fellow all-rounder Rovman Powell has also been recalled having played 23 T20 internationals.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Australia Harper Powell Ireland September October November Sunday 2016 All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues Resolution organising SPEA’ ..

16 minutes ago

 NAB gets seven-day further remand of Ahsan Iqbal ..

18 minutes ago

UAE companies must understand legal implications o ..

31 minutes ago

Firing claims life in Jamshoro

8 minutes ago

Health Minister inaugurates anti polio campaign in ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan has 'political will' to affect change for ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.