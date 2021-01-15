UrduPoint.com
Brazil Arrests Fugitive Argentine Golfer Accused Of Abuse

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 08:39 PM

Brazil arrests fugitive Argentine golfer accused of abuse

Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera, wanted by Interpol on domestic violence charges, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro Thursday, and will be extradited to his home country to stand trial, Brazilian police said

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Argentinian golfer Angel Cabrera, wanted by Interpol on domestic violence charges, was arrested in Rio de Janeiro Thursday, and will be extradited to his home country to stand trial, Brazilian police said.

Winner of two major tournaments -- the US Open in 2007 and the Masters in 2009 -- the 51-year-old is accused by Argentina police of "bodily injury, theft, repeatedly disobeying authority and threats," the Brazilian Federal police said in a statement Friday.

He was arrested Thursday in Rio's upscale Leblon neighborhood, and will remain in custody until his extradition to Argentina, it added. No date has been announced.

Interpol in September issued a red notice for the golfer -- a request for police forces worldwide to locate a wanted person and send them back home.

Cabrera has been a fugitive in Argentina since August 14, when he failed to show up to the prosecutor's office for a meeting as scheduled, after being accused of violence against his partner, Cecilia Torres Mana.

Cabrera was last seen at a tournament in August in Ohio in the United States.

Mana filed an abuse complaint against the golfer in 2016, saying he had punched her in the face.

Two other women have previously also filed complaints against him -- his ex-wife Silvia Rivadero, mother of his two children, and Micaela Escudero who was his partner from 2014 to 2016.

