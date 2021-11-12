UrduPoint.com

Brazil Beat Colombia To Clinch World Cup Berth

Fri 12th November 2021

Brazil beat Colombia to clinch World Cup berth



SAO PAULO, Nov. 12 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:Lucas Paqueta scored late as Brazil became the first South American team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 home victory over Colombia here on Thursday.

It took the hosts until the 72nd minute to break the deadlock at Sao Paulo's Itaquerao stadium, with Paqueta finishing a slick move that involved Paris Saint-Germain pair Marquinhos and Neymar.

The latter showed superb vision and skill as he used one deft touch of his left foot to turn Marquinhos' defense-splitting pass into the path of the onrushing Paqueta.

Squeezed between two defenders, the Lyon midfielder caressed a first-time shot that touched the right glove of goalkeeper David Ospina before flying into the bottom left corner.

"This is the result of all the hard work we've been putting in," an emotional Paqueta told Brazil's SporTV after the match. "Qualifying for the World Cup was our main objective and we achieved that today.

