Brazil beat Germany to continue World Cup preparation

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :First half goals from Tamires and Ary took Brazil to a 2-1 win over Germany in Nuremberg on Tuesday, continuing the South American side's women's World Cup preparations.

Tamires took advantage of some poor defensive communication from Germany to strike after just 11 minutes, Ary added another midway through the opening half to put Brazil in a dominant position.

Brazil showed fluency and strong combinations against a disjointed home side, with the visitors' win spoiling Germany midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan's farewell match.

A disappointed Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf told reporters "if we play like that, we won't get far at the World Cup".

Her teammate Sara Doorsoun echoed the statements, but the centre-back said Germany had time to right the ship before this summer's tournament.

"We let in too many unfortunate goals. That can't happen at this level.

"We know what we have to do - and we don't need to panic." Germany came into the match after a strong 1-0 win away in the Netherlands on Friday but were hit by the withdrawal of star goalkeeper Merle Frohms, who pulled out with a back injury.

Frohms' absence was clear early, with Brazil's Tamires pouncing on a mistake from replacement keeper Ann-Katrin Berger to give the visitors the lead.

Brazil doubled their advantage 15 minutes later, after Berger misjudged a cross from Ary, letting the ball fly into her own net.

- Fluency and cohesion - A frustrated Germany had few chances early, with Brazil showing a fluency and cohesion which has grown under Swedish coach Pia Sundhage.

Making her 112th and last national team appearance, Marozan, who won the 2013 Euro and 2016 Olympics announced her retirement before the game.

She came off the bench to rapturous applause in the 64th minute but failed to spark a disjointed German attack.

Germany midfielder Jule Brand pulled back a goal on the counter in injury time but it would not be enough, as Brazil held on for a dominant victory.

The match was a showcase of the continued progress Brazil have made under Sundhage, who arrived four years ago having won two Olympic gold medals as USA boss.

Despite their dominance in men's football, Brazil have never won a women's World Cup, but a victory in the 2022 Copa America final over Columbia has them among the World Cup favourites.

More than 30,000 filed into Nuremberg's Max Morlock Stadium, the biggest domestic crowd for a women's international in Germany for more than a decade amid an unprecedented surge in popularity.

Last July's 2-1 European Championship final loss to England attracted 17.9 million television viewers, more than any of the men's matches at the Qatar World Cup.

Also among the pre-tournament contenders, two-time winners Germany only have two friendly matches remaining before the competition in Australia and New Zealand starts in July.