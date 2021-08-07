Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

Brazil retained their Olympic men's football title as substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time in Yokohama on Saturday

Yokohama, Japan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Brazil retained their Olympic men's football title as substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra time in Yokohama on Saturday.

Mikel Oyarzabal cancelled out Matheus Cunha's opener after Richarlison missed a penalty, but Malcom ensured Brazil took home the gold medal with his goal in the 108th minute.