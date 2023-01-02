UrduPoint.com

Brazil Begins Paying Final Respects To Football Giant Pele

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 02, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill

Santos, Brazil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world's breath away with his dazzling skill.

Thousands of fans and football dignitaries including FIFA president Gianni Infantino slowly filed through the Vila Belmiro, home to Pele's longtime club, Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of "O Rei" (The King) was displayed in the center of the field.

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, died Thursday at age 82 after a long battle with cancer.

Infantino, who attended the wake with the heads of the South American and Brazilian football confederations, said the sport's world governing body would ask all member countries to name a stadium in Pele's honor.

"Pele is eternal. He's a global icon of football," he told journalists in Santos, a southeastern port city 75 kilometers (45 miles) outside Sao Paulo.

Carlos Mota and his 12-year-old son Bernardo had traveled more than 500 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro to pay tribute to their late hero.

"My whole childhood was influenced by what Pele did for Brazil, by his World Cup wins. He was a national idol," Mota, 59, told AFP.

"I've always told my son, there are three indisputable facts: the ball is round, the grass is green and Pele is the greatest of all time." Bernardo clearly took the lesson to heart.

"I never saw Pele play, but I've seen the videos. He's the greatest player who ever walked the Earth," he said.

Seventy-five-year-old retiree Vera Lucia, who had made the trip from Sao Paulo, was also standing in the queue, which stretched to two kilometers by early afternoon.

"I'm just devastated," she said. "We always loved watching his matches as a family." - Tributes to 'eternal' star - Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele exploded onto the scene at age 15, when he made his professional debut with Santos.

He went on to win the World Cup three times with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.

Tributes have poured in from around the world since his death, with a Who's Who of current and former football greats hailing his genius for the "beautiful game." A stream of athletes, politicians, dignitaries and fans are expected in Santos for his wake, though turnout may be dented somewhat by the New Year's holiday weekend.

Pele's coffin was carried into the stadium by pallbearers dressed in black, led by his son Edinho. The late icon's widow, Marcia Cibele Aoki, the third wife he married in 2016, cried before his open casket as she reached out to touch his head.

The coffin was surrounded by white flowers, including bouquets signed by Names ranging from Real Madrid to current Brazil star Neymar, whose father was in attendance.

Three giant flags were displayed in the black-and-white stadium, one with an image of Pele sporting his famous number 10 jersey.

Another bore the message "Long live the King"; the third said simply, "Pele 82 years." - National mourning - Other tributes have come in from around Brazil, which held three days of national mourning.

At the headquarters of the Brazilian Football Confederation in Rio de Janeiro, a giant poster with Pele's image bears the word "eternal." And at the inauguration Sunday of Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the ceremony began with a minute's silence in Pele's memory.

Pele had been treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital for a month until his death on December 29.

He had been in increasingly fragile health in recent years, suffering from kidney problems and then colon cancer.

But he remained active on social media, cheering on Brazil during the World Cup in Qatar and consoling the pre-tournament favorites when they were eliminated in the quarter-finals just three weeks before his death.

Related Topics

Football World Social Media Married Died Wife FIFA Qatar Vera Santos Rio De Janeiro Sao Paulo Colon Brazil May December Sunday 2016 Cancer Family All From Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Carnival of trumpets and colour returns to Cape To ..

Carnival of trumpets and colour returns to Cape Town

46 seconds ago
 Early elections not possible in current situation: ..

Early elections not possible in current situation: Special Assistant to Prime Mi ..

23 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 outlaws in Hyderabad

Police arrest 4 outlaws in Hyderabad

19 minutes ago
 Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) surv ..

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) survives rocky route to win Dakar ..

19 minutes ago
 Two-month Solar PV system training concludes at ET ..

Two-month Solar PV system training concludes at ETRC

19 minutes ago
 Brazil's New President Cancels Privatization of St ..

Brazil's New President Cancels Privatization of State-Owned Companies

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.