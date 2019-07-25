Brazil climb to second in FIFA rankings

Copa America winners Brazil have leapfrogged World Champions France, climbing to second place in the latest FIFA rankings, released on Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Copa America winners Brazil have leapfrogged World Champions France, climbing to second place in the latest FIFA rankings, released on Thursday.

Brazil beat Peru 3-1 at the Maracana stadium earlier this month to collect their ninth continental title.

Belgium still top the rankings while France slip to number three.

Algeria are the biggest movers, climbing 28 places to number 40 following their victory over Senegal in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

In spite of winning their first continental title in 29 years, the Algerians are only the fourth-ranked team in Africa behind Senegal (20), Tunisia (29) and Nigeria (33), another team they beat in the semi-finals.

FIFA rankings 1. Belgium 2. Brazil (+1) 3. France (-1) 4. England 5. Uruguay (+3) 6. Portugal (-1) 7. Croatia (-1) 8. Colombia (+5) 9. Spain (+2) 10. Argentina (+1) Selected: 15. Germany (-4) 16. Italy (-2)= The Netherlands (+2)40. Algeria (+28)