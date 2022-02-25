Brazil coach Tite to step down after World Cup

Brazilian coach Tite said Friday he would step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for which his five-time world champions are among the favorites

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Brazilian coach Tite said Friday he would step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, for which his five-time world champions are among the favorites.

"I will stay until the end of the World Cup," the 60-year-old told Brazilian channel SporTV.