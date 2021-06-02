Brazil confirms it will host Copa America

Brasília, June 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Tuesday Brazil would host the Copa America, as organizers scrambled to save the South American championships after nixing pandemic-battered Argentina as hosts.

"Brazil will host the Copa America," Bolsonaro said, naming four to five states as hosts.

Bolsonaro's chief of staff Luiz Eduardo Ramos, who had cast further doubt on the troubled tournament by saying the decision was not yet final, tweeted: "Confirmed: the Copa America will be held in Brazil."