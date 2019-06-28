UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Fined Over Fans' Homophobic Chanting At Copa America

Zeeshan Mehtab 12 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

Brazil fined over fans' homophobic chanting at Copa America

Copa America hosts Brazil were hit with a $15,000 fine from South American football bosses on Friday for homophobic chants by some fans during the tournament's opening match against Bolivia

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Copa America hosts Brazil were hit with a $15,000 fine from South American football bosses on Friday for homophobic chants by some fans during the tournament's opening match against Bolivia.

Uruguay were also fined $10,000 for being late coming onto the pitch for their 2-2 group stage draw against tournament guests Japan.

Brazil were punished after some fans were heard chanting the Portuguese word "bicha" -- slang for queer in Brazil -- at Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during the hosts opening 3-0 victory in Sao Paulo on June 14.

The disciplinary body of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said the offense infringed on a rule against "insults or attacks against the human dignity of other people or groups, for reasons of skin color, race, ethnicity, language, creed or origin.

" Uruguay were fined over their tardiness for their clash with Japan in Porto Alegre on June 20.

Brazil qualified for the Copa semi-finals on Thursday by beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, although they may yet get in more trouble for some chants heard from the stands during that match too.

Uruguay will play Peru in their quarter-final in Salvador on Saturday while Japan were eliminated in the group stages.

Related Topics

Football Fine Porto Alegre Salvador Sao Paulo Brazil Bolivia Paraguay Peru Japan Uruguay May June From Race

Recent Stories

VIS assigns IER to Rousch (Pakistan) Power

12 seconds ago

LG polls in tribal districts in December; Cabinet ..

15 seconds ago

European Parliament Chief Says Ex-Catalan Gov't He ..

17 seconds ago

Potential of Moldovan-Latvian Economic Relations N ..

21 seconds ago

Russia Urged JCPOA Members to Protect Iran From US ..

4 minutes ago

Togo holds its first local elections in over 30 ye ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.