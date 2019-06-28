Brazil fined over fans' homophobic chanting at Copa America

Copa America hosts Brazil were hit with a $15,000 fine from South American football bosses on Friday for homophobic chants by some fans during the tournament's opening match against Bolivia

Uruguay were also fined $10,000 for being late coming onto the pitch for their 2-2 group stage draw against tournament guests Japan.

Brazil were punished after some fans were heard chanting the Portuguese word "bicha" -- slang for queer in Brazil -- at Bolivia's goalkeeper Carlos Lampe during the hosts opening 3-0 victory in Sao Paulo on June 14.

The disciplinary body of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL said the offense infringed on a rule against "insults or attacks against the human dignity of other people or groups, for reasons of skin color, race, ethnicity, language, creed or origin.

" Uruguay were fined over their tardiness for their clash with Japan in Porto Alegre on June 20.

Brazil qualified for the Copa semi-finals on Thursday by beating Paraguay 4-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw, although they may yet get in more trouble for some chants heard from the stands during that match too.

Uruguay will play Peru in their quarter-final in Salvador on Saturday while Japan were eliminated in the group stages.