UrduPoint.com

Brazil Football Great Carlos To Play For English Pub Team

Muhammad Rameez Published March 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Brazil football great Carlos to play for English pub team

London, March 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Brazil and Real Madrid great Roberto Carlos will get a taste of English grassroots football when he turns out for a pub team on Friday.

The 48-year-old retired full-back will appear for Bull in the Barne United in Shrewsbury, western England, after the team won a charity "Dream Transfer" raffle on eBay in January.

Carlos is set to be involved as the team face fellow Shrewsbury and District Sunday League side Harlescott Rangers in a friendly.

The Brazilian, who won the World Cup in 2002, most recently had a brief spell in India with Delhi Dynamos in 2015.

When it was announced in January that he would be turning out for Bull in the Barne for one game, Carlos said in a statement: "I'm excited to play for Bull in the Barne in Shrewsbury, paying homage to when I nearly signed for Birmingham City in the 90s, which is very close by.

"I've heard that the team's been down a number of players this season so here's hoping my training is enough to help them up their game and bring what Bull in the Barne's fans want to see." Bull in the Barne manager and goalkeeper Ed Speller said: "Roberto Carlos is one of those legends who's inspired so many young players' love of the game.

"My jaw absolutely dropped when we found out Bull in the Barne won the Dream Transfer and he'll be playing alongside the team in Shrewsbury.

"It should be a right laugh for him to come see what we're made of, with some tense free-kicks and hopefully no dodgy tackles."Money raised from the raffle has gone to Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people.

Related Topics

India Football Delhi World Rangers Young Birmingham Brazil Money January Sunday 2015 From Real Madrid Love

Recent Stories

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 ..

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 injured

1 hour ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>