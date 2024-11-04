Brazil Grand Prix - three things we learned

Max Verstappen proved that he has not only the talent and determination to claim a fourth drivers' world championship, but also the individual virtuosity to perform beyond the potential of his Red Bull car

While others, notably McLaren's pairing of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, revealed their inexperience and vulnerability in the most difficult conditions during Sunday's spectacular rain-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the 27-year-old Dutchman proved to be imperious.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from a dramatic day at Interlagos:

- Virtuoso Verstappen -

In Formula One there are days when the conditions dictate the unfolding of events and only the greatest of drivers can cope and not only survive but demonstrate their supreme talent.

Sunday was one such day.

Verstappen was without a win in 10 races and his Red Bull car, though much improved, was no match for McLaren and pole-sitter Lando Norris.

He qualified a frustrated 12th and faced a five-place grid penalty and reacted with a controlled rage that carried him from 17th to one of his most memorable triumphs.

It was a drive of majestic purity, perfectly executed by team and driver, fuelled by fury and a desire to respond to his critics, perceived to be British, who had slammed his wild driving in Mexico where he collected two 10-second penalties.