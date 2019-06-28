UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil-Paraguay Copa Quarter-final Heads To Penalties

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:00 AM

Brazil-Paraguay Copa quarter-final heads to penalties

Porto Alegre, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Brazil and Paraguay's Copa America quarter-final in Porto Alegre on Thursday went to penalties after the game finished 0-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.

With no extra-time ahead of the final in this competition, spot-kicks would be needed to decide the outcome of a last eight tie between these two sides for the third time in four Copa editions.

Paraguay triumphed on penalties against much fancied opponents in both 2011 and 2015.

Substitute Willian came closest to scoring when the Brazilian hit the post late on.

Paraguay finished with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was sent-off for a professional foul early in the second half.

Related Topics

Porto Alegre Brazil Paraguay 2015 Post

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy i ..

6 hours ago

Weather forecast during next five days

6 hours ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

8 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

8 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.