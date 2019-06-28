Brazil-Paraguay Copa quarter-final heads to penalties

Porto Alegre, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Brazil and Paraguay's Copa America quarter-final in Porto Alegre on Thursday went to penalties after the game finished 0-0 at the end of the 90 minutes.

With no extra-time ahead of the final in this competition, spot-kicks would be needed to decide the outcome of a last eight tie between these two sides for the third time in four Copa editions.

Paraguay triumphed on penalties against much fancied opponents in both 2011 and 2015.

Substitute Willian came closest to scoring when the Brazilian hit the post late on.

Paraguay finished with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was sent-off for a professional foul early in the second half.