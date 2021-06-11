UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazil Supreme Court Allows Copa America To Go Ahead

Muhammad Rameez 10 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:10 AM

Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's Supreme Court ruled Thursday the country can host the Copa America despite the coronavirus pandemic, clearing the way for the troubled football tournament to go ahead in three days.

With voting still under way, six of the high court's 11 justices have decided against plaintiffs who argued the South American championships posed an unacceptable health risk and sought to block President Jair Bolsonaro's agreement for Brazil to stand in as emergency hosts.

Related Topics

Football Supreme Court Brazil Agreement Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

3 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.