Brazil Supreme Court allows Copa America to go ahead

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Brazil's Supreme Court ruled Thursday the country can host the Copa America despite the coronavirus pandemic, clearing the way for the troubled football tournament to go ahead in three days.

With voting still under way, six of the high court's 11 justices have decided against plaintiffs who argued the South American championships posed an unacceptable health risk and sought to block President Jair Bolsonaro's agreement for Brazil to stand in as emergency hosts.